Firefighters battle brush fire at U.S.-Mexico border

TECATE, Mexico — Firefighters managed to stop the spread of a small brushfire near the US-Mexico border just west of Tecate Sunday.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just before noon that it was tackling the blaze, estimated at two acres.

About an hour later, the agency tweeted that the forward spread of the fire had been halted.

#BorderFire [update] IC reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 20, 2018

The blaze was located about a half-mile west of the Tecate Port of Entry, along the border, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Juan Marquez said.

No homes were threatened by the blaze, according to Cal Fire. That location is about 35 miles southeast of San Diego.