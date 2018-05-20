× 4 stabbed, 1 in critical after apartment complex brawl

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Four people were stabbed after a fight broke out at an apartment complex in Chula Vista Saturday night, said police.

Police were dispatched to the Villa Granada apartments near Broadway and Oxford St. just after 11 p.m.

Witnesses say there was a large party happening at the complex before a large group of people began fighting.

Police say they found multiple victims with various stab wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Chula Vista police says that the four victims were all transported to different hospitals.

One victim listed in critical but stable condition underwent surgery, said police.

The incident is under investigation.