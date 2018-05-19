Man seriously injured after being stuck by vehicle in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Pacific Beach early Saturday, police said.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Garnet Avenue near Lamont Street, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Steve Bourasa.

A man in his 40s stepped off the curb into a westbound lane of Garnet Avenue and was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 52-year-old man, Bourasa said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as serious, but non-life-threatening.