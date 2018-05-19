× Chula Vista apartment fire injures 2 boys

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at about 2:20 a.m. to reports of a fire at an apartment above a business in the 300 block of Third Avenue, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said.

Smoke was visible from the back of the building upon arrival, according to Muns. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly with help from National City and San Diego fire crews, and they found a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy inside the unit where the fire began.

The two were taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment for smoke-related injuries.

CVFD Battalion Chief Trevor Flores said that two people walking past the building noticed the blaze and helped rouse residents from their apartments.

Nine people total were displaced by the fire, according to Flores, including three families living in adjacent units. Red Cross was on scene to provide aid.

The fire did not spread to any nearby businesses.