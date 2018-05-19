× 3.5 magnitude quake felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A small earthquake shook parts of northern San Diego County Saturday.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.5 temblor at 12:26 p.m. with an epicenter in Riverside County, north of Aguanga and near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

There were reports of light shaking in the Oceanside and Escondido areas, according to the USGS. The quake was also felt farther away in Riverside and Cathedral City.

No damage was immediately reported.