× 20-year-old killed after vehicle hits tree in presumed street race

SAN DIEGO– A 20-year-old was killed after his vehicle hit a tree north of Escondido in a presumed street race, said police.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Old Castle and Gordan Hill roads, which is just east of Interstate 15 near the Gopher Canyon Road exit.

The driver of a Toyota Scion TC lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The driver of the Scion was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the Scion suffered minor injuries.

Police say street racing may have been a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.