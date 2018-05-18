Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, report says

(Twitter Matt Blakeley)

HAVANA, Cuba — A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuba’s state-run television.

The flight was headed to Guyana and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.

A huge fireball was spotted after the crash, witnesses reported onTwitter.  Reports also indicate that there is a thick plume of smoke visible around the airport.

A witness at the airport told CNN that firefighters were trying to get the fire under control and a heavy police presence on the scene at the airport.

