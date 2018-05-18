Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, report says
HAVANA, Cuba — A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuba’s state-run television.
The flight was headed to Guyana and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.
A huge fireball was spotted after the crash, witnesses reported onTwitter. Reports also indicate that there is a thick plume of smoke visible around the airport.
A witness at the airport told CNN that firefighters were trying to get the fire under control and a heavy police presence on the scene at the airport.
Developing story – more to come