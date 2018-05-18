Deputies raid Vista’s last pot dispensary

VISTA, Calif. — Deputies raided an allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary in Vista Friday, shutting down the sole cannabis storefront still operating in the city since the launch of a crackdown on such facilities.

The personnel served a search warrant at the marijuana provider in the 1000 block of East Vista Way about 7 a.m., sheriff’s Deputy Jack Reed said.

About 450 pounds of marijuana and cannabis-derived products were seized during the operation, along with currency. No arrests were made.

Over the last several years, authorities have shuttered more than 50 unlawful marijuana dispensaries in the North County city, according to Reed.

“With the closing of this (one), there are now zero actively operating marijuana dispensaries within Vista city limits for the first time since 2011,” he said.