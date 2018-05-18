Body of ‘severely neglected’ child found in storage unit; couple arrested

SACRAMENTO – Officers found the body of a child after responding to a storage facility in Sacramento on Tuesday night, according to KTXL.

The body was inside of a storage unit that belongs to Nevada residents Tyler and Averyauna Anderson, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento and Reno police departments have opened a joint investigation with Reno as the lead agency.

According to the Reno Police Department, Tyler’s 5-year-old daughter died at some point in the last two weeks inside of Tyler’s and his wife Averyauna’s apartment in Reno.

Reno PD says the couple then rented a vehicle to transport the child’s body from Reno to the Sacramento facility, located on the 1800 block of Glenrose Avenue.

Investigators revealed that the child had been severely neglected prior to her death.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Tyler Anderson. He was booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail on manslaughter charges. He is awaiting extradition back to Reno.

Investigators say Averyauna Anderson is in custody at the Washoe County Jail in Reno – facing two charges, child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.

Both Averyauna and Tyler were arrested on Wednesday.

The child’s identity will be released once the corner notifies next of kin. The cause of death was not known as of Friday evening.