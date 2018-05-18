A little volcanic eruption can’t ruin a day on the golf course in Hawaii

Stunning photos taken at Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday show golfers coolly hitting the links even as a monstrous ash plume looms behind them.

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano has already destroyed houses, caused evacuations and threatened to wreak havoc on Hawaii’s tourism industry. On Tuesday, a plume of ash from the volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air, dropping ash on sections of the island.

The US Geological Survey issued a red alert on Tuesday warning of an imminent major eruption.

But clearly, not everyone was so worried.