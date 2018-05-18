4 candidates vie to replace Bill Horn as District 5 supervisor

SAN DIEGO – Four candidates are vying to replace termed-out San Diego County supervisor Bill Horn for District 5 Board of Supervisor seat.

The county’s fifth supervisorial district represents over 600,000 residents and covers 1,800 square miles of North County.

Currently, all five county supervisors are Republican and have traditionally been filled by Republicans. Only District 4 and 5 seats are on the June 5 ballot. The other three districts were on the 2016 ballot.

Below you’ll find a guide to the candidates with links to their campaign websites.

Jacqueline Arsviaud (Dem.) San Dieguito Planning Group Board Member

Jim Desmond (Rep.). San Marcos Mayor

Michelle Gomez (Dem.), Commissioner/Legislative Analyst for San Diego County

Jerry Kern (Rep.), Oceanside City Councilman

Read more about the District 5 candidates from the San Diego Union-Tribune.