4 candidates vie to replace Bill Horn as District 5 supervisor

Posted 1:12 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:23PM, May 21, 2018

SAN DIEGO – Four candidates are vying to replace termed-out San Diego County supervisor Bill Horn for District 5 Board of Supervisor seat.

The county’s fifth supervisorial district represents over 600,000 residents and covers 1,800 square miles of North County.

Currently, all five county supervisors are Republican and have traditionally been filled by Republicans.  Only District 4 and 5 seats are on the June 5 ballot. The other three districts were on the 2016 ballot.

Voter Resources for the June 5 California Primary

Below you’ll find a guide to the candidates with links to their campaign websites.

Read more about the District 5 candidates from the San Diego Union-Tribune.