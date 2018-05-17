Young woman shot at Sunset Cliffs on road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It's a long road to recovery for a 19-year-old woman who was kidnapped, shot and left for dead at Sunset Cliffs.

On Wednesday, FOX 5's Sharon Chen met with the young woman, Mya.

"She's in great spirits and is working very hard on her recovery," Chen said. "She's very brave. She's only 19. Her attitude in this whole situation is so positive, very optimistic."

Because Mya is a key witness in a murder, the location where she is recovering is not being disclosed.

Three known gang members, Cesar Alvarado, Michael Pedraza and Britney Canale will face a judge on Thursday. A preliminary hearing date is likely to be determined in the case.

The trio is accused of kidnapping, attempted murder and murder.

It was one week ago when Mya's mother first spoke exclusively with FOX 5.

She told FOX 5 that on the night Chula Vista businessman Mario Serhan was shot to death, her daughter was sitting in the back seat of the suspect's car, held at gunpoint.

After Serhan's murder, Mya was brought to Sunset Cliffs, where she was shot three times and left to die in the cold ocean water.

Mya was found and saved by a tourist, but she was left a quadriplegic.

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account.