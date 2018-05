SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards performed a cliff rescue along the bluffs at Torrey Pines early Thursday afternoon.

Mónica Munoz with San Diego Fire-Rescue told FOX 5 that a man fell 40-50 feet in the box canyon area of Blacks Beach.

Shortly after noon, a helicopter lowered a rescuer with a backboard to the injured man and took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with traumatic injuries.