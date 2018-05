RIVERSIDE — Cal Fire officials estimate 800 acres have burned near Winchester in Riverside County Thursday.

Crews say the blaze is 20% contained.

About six homes have been evacuated in the rural area between Hidden Falls Road and Vista Road. Fire officials say one unoccupied structure has been destroyed.

