EL CAJON, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a vacant building in the 100 block of Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The structure once housed the East County city’s police headquarters, a spokesman for the agency says.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to Heartland Fire officials.

Calls about the fire came in shortly after noon.