Russia 2018: Who qualified for the World Cup

Thirty-two teams will take part in Russia 2018. The hosts were already guaranteed a place, but the others have been whittled down, courtesy of an arduous qualification procession, from 209 nations at the start of qualification to 31.

The U.S. will not be among them. For the first time in three decades, the U.S. men’s national team failed to qualify for the event.

Many of Europe’s leading countries have made the cut. Four-time World Cup winners Germany, former champions France, England and Spain and Euro 2016 champions Portugal will be among the favorites. They are joined by Belgium — who with 4.3 goals per game averaged the most goals scored in qualifying — Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark.