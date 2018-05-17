Person trapped in car after hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Fire-Rescue crews rescued one person who was trapped inside a car after a hit-and-run collision involving two other vehicles Thursday night in City Heights.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near 41st Street and University Avenue.

The person was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

San Diego police have blocked off eastbound University Avenue from Interstate 15 to 42nd Street for an investigation.

