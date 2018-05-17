Parolee arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at girlfriend

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A parolee was arrested Thursday after a deputy found a rifle in his possession in Spring Valley.

The deputy was on patrol about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Bancroft Drive and Valencia and while driving on Felicita Avenue saw a man, later identified as 27-year-old Raul Garces, exiting a vehicle parked in front of a home and a woman standing nearby, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy approached the two and noticed the woman silently asking for help, sheriff’s Sgt. Kurt Cartie said.

After Garces was detained, further investigation revealed the two were in a dating relationship and Garces had been sitting in the back seat of the car when the woman saw him holding a gun, with its barrel pointed at the back of the seat where the woman was sitting, Cartie said.

A search of the car revealed a loaded .22-caliber rifle, Cartie reported.

Garces was later found to be a convicted felon on parole. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, violating his parole and other unspecified offenses, Cartie said.