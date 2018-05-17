North County woman loses tooth in unprovoked attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A North County woman who says she was attacked outside a hardware store is sharing her story to warn others.

Elizabeth Ware told FOX 5 she stopped by the Ace Hardware on South Coast Highway in Oceanside to pick up paint Tuesday. As she walked out of the store, arms full of supplies, a man approached her.

“He said ‘Don't look at me, (expletive)!' -- and then he punched me,” Ware said. The next thing she knew, she was on the ground bleeding.

“He said, 'Don’t ever look at me again,' as he walked away,” Ware recalled. “I’ve never seen him in my life. I did not say a word to him ... It happened so fast, I was stunned."

Ware lost a tooth and still has a bruised lip and cheek from the punch. She has since filed a report with the Oceanside Police Department, and a detective is looking into the case.

“Even rattlesnakes give more warning than this perpetrator did,” said Ware. The attack has her on the defense: “I’m concerned about leaving a business ... I’m concerned that this man could come out of nowhere."

That’s why she’s sharing her story now:

“I want women in this community to know that there is a perpetrator or predator out there who will strike without warning, without any provocation ... I want this perpetrator caught and brought to justice and put away for a long time. The public is at risk as long as this man is at large.”