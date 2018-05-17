Local puppy receives rare, life-saving surgery

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A miniature Pinscher puppy named “Tessa” is as cute as can be, but her early life hasn’t been easy.

When Tessa was just one month old, her new owner noticed that she was acting lethargic, and tests revealed that the pup had poor liver function. The puppy had to be surrendered to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and, now at 4-months-old, is scheduled for a rare surgery on Thursday to repair her liver shunt.

It’s the first time such a surgery has been organized by the Encinitas animal care center in 58 years.

The life-saving procedure will be performed by Dr. Joshua Jackson at the Veterinary Specialty Hospital.

Though Tessa will need time to recover, she will feel better right away, so the Humane Society said it will be important for her foster provider to keep her from being too active, too soon.

RCHS is raising funds to help pay for the procedure.

“Even with the discount that Dr. Jackson gives us, the surgery will still cost up to $4,500,” explained Medical Manager Justin Pool.

“That’s a lot of money for a non-profit animal shelter. We’re accepting donations. We hope to generate enough to pay for the surgery. If there’s anything left over, it will go on to help other pets with medical needs.

To make a donation, call 760-753-6413, log on to www.sdpets.org or visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas … where ‘Every Animal Deserves a Tomorrow.'”