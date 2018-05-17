Ex-boyfriend of explosion victim arrested after destructive device found in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - The ex-boyfriend and business partner of the woman who died in the Aliso Viejo explosion this week has been arrested after a destructive device was found in his Long Beach home, but he has not been charged in connection with the explosion, the FBI said Thursday.

Steve Beal, 59, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered destructive device. He is expected to appear before a U.S. District Court judge in Santa Ana Thursday.

Police searched Beal’s home on warrants involved in Ildiko Krajnyak’s death.

Beal was a co-owner of the day spa and had been in a romantic relationship with Krajnyak until they broke up about a month ago, a neighbor told KTLA.

Beal is expected to be formally charged Thursday, when officials said they will release more details about his arrest.

Krajnyak, 48, died on Tuesday when an explosion went off at her day spa in the first floor of the two-story building at 11 Mareblu. Authorities on Wednesday said the explosion appeared to be intentional and is being investigated as a crime. The motive behind the explosion remains unknown.

She has not been positively identified by coroner’s officials because of the extent of her injuries, officials said.

Krajnyak is survived by one son, a student at the University of Washington, according to a GoFundMe page.

She was described as a hardworking mother and beloved friend.