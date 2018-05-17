Escondido mayor wants to lead to way to repeal ‘sanctuary law’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Escondido Mayor Sam Abed said Thursday that he plans to lead the way in repealing California's sanctuary-state law.

Abed was among a dozen city and county officials who sat down with President Donald Trump Wednesday to voice their objections to the sanctuary-state law.

"Each of you has bravely resisted California's deadly and unconstitutional sanctuary state laws," Trump told the group gathered in Washington, D.C. "You've gone through a lot, too, although it's becoming quite popular what you're doing. A law that forces the release of illegal immigrant criminals, drug dealers, gang members and violent predators into your communities."

Responding to the meeting, Gov. Jerry Brown wrote on his Twitter page that Trump "is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of CA. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed."

Abed told FOX 5's Raoul Martinez Thursday that Brown hasn't listened to many communities in California who oppose his policy.

“This is offensive to the 150,000 people in my community,” Abed said. “I think this governor is in denial and is emotional about this action. They are looking out for the best interest of our community.”

Abed, who came to the United States as an immigrant, said the solution is to repeal SB-54 and he wants to lead the way. Watch the interview above to hear more.