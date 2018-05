Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A home and backyard in the Skyline neighborhood sent thick black smoke into the air early Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple engines and fire crews fought the flames at the home on the 7000 block of Tuther Way, just off Skyline Drive.

The fire did not appear to spread to any other homes.

The fire burned just north of Fulton Elementary School and Morse High School.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.