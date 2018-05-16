WATCH LIVE: Fire rages at metal recycling business in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A fire broke out Wednesday at a metal recycling business n El Cajon.

The blaze was reported at All Ways Metal Recycling sometime after 1:30 p.m. The business is about a mile north of Interstate 8 and adjacent to state Route 67.

Helicopter video showed flames leaping up from what appeared to be a tanker truck parked next to a huge pile of scrap metal. A column of thick black smoke rose from the scrap yard.

Multiple fire engine crews were pouring water on the flames and trying to extinguish the fire.

A fire broke out at the same business in November 2017 when a propane tank exploded.

32.816659 -116.961731