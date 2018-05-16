Thousands of San Diegans will bike to work Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of riders across San Diego County will participate in Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 17.

Plan to participate? Send photos from your ride to news@fox5sandiego.com or upload a news tip on our app. Your picture might appear in one of our broadcasts.

The San Diego Association of Governments has helped organize the celebration of alternative transportation for more than 20 years.

Registered Bike to Work participants will be greeted by volunteers at 100 pit stops across the region, where they’ll receive a free t-shirt, refreshments and encouragement. Some stops will even offer free bike repairs and breakfast.

You can register and find pit stop locations here.