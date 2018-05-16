Surveillance photos of violent home invasion suspect released

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday released photos of a man who they believe is responsible for a violent home invasion a week ago that left an Oceanside woman hospitalized with serious injuries, and asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating him.

A 911 call alerted Oceanside police to the crime — which was first reported as a battery — about 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Monterey Drive, Oceanside police Detective Ryan Malone said. Responding officers found the 64-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, “battered and bloody,” he said.

“She reported that an unknown male attacked her in her bedroom,” Malone said. “The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital.”

Police released no details about the investigation, but said that in the ensuing week, detectives identified a suspect in the case and were able to obtain two photographs of him. He’s described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 160- pound black man between 30 and 35 years old, with a shaved head, goatee and mustache and possibly pierced ears. He was last seen riding a red bike.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can also contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org; anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.