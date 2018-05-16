× Smoke sausage sold in San Diego stores recalled

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of pounds of smoked sausage sold in San Diego were recalled.

Nearly 50,000 pounds of smoked sausage was recalled due to the possibility of it containing hard pieces of plastic.

The Eddy Packing Company items were sold at Walmarts in San Diego, Chula Vista, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Santee and La Mesa.

The products have packing dates of April 5 and 6.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1642 and lot code 8095.

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/30/2018, case code PU1663 and lot code 8096.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY’S BARBEQUE PIT ORIGINAL SMOKED FRESH POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/10/2018, case code PU1656 and lot code 8096.

40-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “LOWE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE NATURALLY HARDWOOD SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1644 and lot code 8095.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1658 and lot code 8096.

30-lb. cases containing “CARL’S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1660 and lot code 8096.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SOUTHERN STYLE PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1659 and lot code 8096.

20-lb cases with four 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY CHEESE/JALAPENO PORK AND BEEF SAUSAGE RING” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1655 and lot code 8096.

The products have “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark and were shipped to California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.