Man convicted of setting homeless man on fire, beating inmate

SAN DIEGO — A man who set a transient on fire after dousing him with high-performance racing fuel and a year later beat a fellow inmate at the downtown San Diego jail was convicted Wednesday of two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated mayhem.

Jose Ricardo Garibay IV, 28, faces multiple life terms in prison when he is sentenced June 29.

A jury acquitted the defendant of torture.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said 39-year-old Julio Edeza was with a female friend outside a Rite Aid store in Oak Park the morning of April 17, 2016, when Garibay pulled up in his father’s truck.

Maund said Garibay walked toward Edeza and asked “Where’s the water?,” then doused the victim with racing fuel and used a lighter to set him on fire.

Edeza was burned over 90 percent of his body and spent a year in the hospital, the prosecutor said.

A little more than a year later, Garibay attacked fellow inmate Mathew Magnuson at the downtown jail, delivering 122 punches and kicks before deputies intervened, Maund said.

Deputy Public Defender Denis Lainez told the jury that Garibay was molested by a stranger when he was 7 years old, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia about six years ago.

Garibay’s family saw him talking to himself and he told his mother in 2013 that he was hearing voices, Lainez said.