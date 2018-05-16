× Mail ballot voters asked to double-check election packets

SAN DIEGO — Mail ballot voters are being asked to double-check their election packets after the San Diego Registrar of Voters office received about a dozen reports of missing ballots.

The problem, which was traced to the vendor’s mechanical inserter equipment, has been corrected, but the registrar estimates about 1,500 mail ballots for the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary Election could be affected.

“If you find there is no ballot inside or you have two cards, give us a call,” Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said. “We will suspend the packet and re-issue you a new one.”

The Registrar of Voters office can be reached at 858-565-5800.