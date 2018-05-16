Grandma to care of 7 kids orphaned after parents killed in SoCal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A grieving woman plans to move her seven grandchildren to Nevada and take care of them after their parents died in a rollover crash in Southern California last week.

Last Friday, Brenda Leyba's daughter and the children's father, were killed when their SUV rolled over near El Centro. All of the children were ejected from the vehicle but survived.

According to California Highway Patrol, neither the children nor the adults were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The children were brought to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego and other medical facilities throughout Southern California for care. Their conditions or names have not been made public.

"The kids are doing fine and that's all I know," Leyba told FOX 5.

Leyba said she plans on taking the children to her home in Nevada once they are released from the hospital.

"I'm probably going to need a lot of financial help, that's why I set up a GoFundMe page. I already talked to the funeral home and they're taking care of bringing my daughter back to Henderson, Nevada," said Leyba.

If you would like to help Leyba and her grandchildren, donate to their online fundraiser.

The family had lived in San Diego for less than six months after moving there from Las Vegas.