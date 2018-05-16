Catholic school mom admits to supplying students with drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The mother of a Cathedral Catholic High School student who sold prescription drugs to minors and gave marijuana to other teenagers pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges, including furnishing Xanax to a minor.

Kimberly Dawn Quach, 49, faces between eight years and 11 years, eight months in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 24.

Quach's live-in companion, William Sipperley III, 50, pleaded guilty to using a minor to transport or sell marijuana and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 years old. He faces between six and 10 years in prison when he is sentenced the same day as Quach.

She was arrested last year after police said she sold or offered the controlled substance suboxone, a prescription opiate, and Xanax to minors over a nine-month period beginning Jan. 1, 2017. Quach also gave at least 10 teens marijuana to sell, package or transport, according to police, who said Cathedral Catholic students regularly smoked cannabis that Sipperley grew at the couple's home on Aster Meadows Place in Carmel Valley.

One detective said Quach had as many as 70 teenage clients at Cathedral Catholic and other schools.

Quach also gave suboxone to one of her daughter's friends after the girl complained of pain, authorities said.

During a search of Quach's home, police found large containers of marijuana, plant food, grow lights and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.