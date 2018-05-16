Beach goers stop to watch cadets during Pride Run

SAN DIEGO – A day before graduating, cadets were seen running along San Diego beaches Tuesday.

The runners of the 114th Regional Police Academy held flags while exercising in the Mission Bay area Tuesday afternoon. The group consisted of recruits from a mixture of local law enforcement agencies, according to San Diego Police Department.

“This is the Academy’s Pride Run,” SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said. “These Pride Run’s happen every three months usually the day before their graduation. It’s a last run together as an academy.”