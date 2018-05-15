× Tom Wolfe, author of ‘The Right Stuff’ dies at 87

LOS ANGELES — Tom Wolfe, author of ‘The Right Stuff’ and ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ died at the age of 87, his agent confirmed Tuesday.

UPDATE: Agent says author #TomWolfe, chronicler and satirist of American culture, has died at age 87.https://t.co/WJztaAPQ6l — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 15, 2018

The Associated Press says that the details surrounding his death were unknown.

This is a developing story.