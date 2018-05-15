Stabbing victim escapes would-be robber by punching him in face

SAN DIEGO – A 38-year-old man was slashed with a knife during a street-side robbery attempt in Barrio Logan, but he escaped when he punched his attacker in the face, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday when the would-be robber approached the victim, who was walking in the 1800 block of Logan Avenue, just west of Chicano Park, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“The suspect pulled a knife and demanded the victim’s money, swinging the knife at the victim (and) cutting his hand,” Buttle said. “The victim punched the suspect in the face and fled.”

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of the knife wound, which required 13 stitches to close, Buttle said.

Detectives were sent to the scene to investigate and were searching for a suspect described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 140 pound Hispanic man. He appeared to be about 18 years old with closely cropped hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants.