North Korea warns US as it suspends South Korea talks over military drills

WASHINGTON– North Korea says the US should carefully consider the fate of the North Korea- US summit, in view of what it calls “provocative military disturbances with South Korea,” North Korean state news agency reported Wednesday.

The warning comes as KCNA reported North Korea has suspended talks with South Korea because of a joint military drill conducted by South Korea and the US.

Talks between the Koreas were set to resume Wednesday.

The KCNA report said the Max Thunder 2018 air combat drill was against the Panmunjom declaration — signed last month between the Koreas — wherein they agreed to cease all hostile acts against each other.

KCNA labeled the Max Thunder drills a “deliberate provocation.”

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

