Police search for missing Paradise Hills woman

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a mentally challenged Paradise Hills woman who went missing this week.

Miriam Williamson, 49, left her home on foot early Monday morning, seemingly going for a walk, and failed to return, according to San Diego police.

Williamson has mental health “issues” that put her at risk, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“She has gone missing previously and wound up in a hospital, unable to provide her own name,” the lieutenant said.

According to relatives, Williamson enjoys going to neighborhood parks and a Food 4 Less outlet in National City. She knows how to use city buses, but is not believed to have had money with her when she went missing.

She is Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall and about 210 lbs, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Any who may be able to help reunite Williamson with her family is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.