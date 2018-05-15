Mother files wrongful death lawsuit against schools in son’s suicide

SAN DIEGO– A mother is suing the King-Chavez Academy of Excellence Corporation and San Diego Unified School District involving her son’s suicide, her attorneys announced Tuesday.

The civil lawsuit against the charter school corporation and school district was filed by Zulema Guzman.

She says her 14-year-old son, German Guzman, took his life on November 16, 2017 after he was verbally bullied, harassed, cyber-bullied and taunted by fellow students at King-Chavez Community High School because of his alleged sexual orientation.

Guzman says that her son was bullied so severely he cried in class and was sent to an alternative classroom for comfort.

The lawsuit claims the administration at the school was aware of the bullying and harassment, but did not take action to prevent the events from occurring.

The lawsuit lists Guzman is suing for wrongful death, negligent hiring and supervision.