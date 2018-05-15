Lyft launches demonstration project ‘Base Mode’ at Camp Pendleton

SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft is launching a demonstration project at Camp Pendleton ‘to increase mobility and economic empowerment opportunities,’ for the military community, the company announced Tuesday.
The ridesharing service says they want to be a transit solution and increase mobility options to military installations in the U.S.
Servicemembers have expressed their frustrations on social media.
Uber’s solution implies that an Uber driver must have military identification to enter a military base.
By introducing “Base Mode,” Lyft hopes that select drivers will have base access and make picking up and dropping off passengers more accessible.
“We are happy to introduce ridesharing as a solution to even more military personnel and their families in Southern California,” the company stated in a press release.
In addition, the demonstration project will provide employment opportunities for military members, veterans and their families.
Lyft is also working to increase transportation services to Fort Meade in Maryland.
“This new service will help Fort Meade’s service members, civilians, and their family members by providing another safe, reliable, door-to-door transportation option on Fort Meade and in the surrounding community,” said Allan Floyd, Fort Meade’s Deputy Garrison Commander-Transformation.
Lyft says they are working with military organizations nationwide to remove transportation barriers.