Lakers returning to San Diego for preseason opener

SAN DIEGO– The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday they will return to San Diego after a one-season absence Sept. 30 for their preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets at Valley View Casino Center.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 online at axs.com or by calling (888) 9-AXS-TIX (929-7849). They will be priced at $25, $30, $40, $45, $65, $80, $90, $105, $145 and $160.

Group seating for groups of 15 or more is available by calling (619) 363-5330.

The Lakers annually scheduled a preseason game in San Diego from 1999- 2012 and again from 2014-2016. Two preseason games in China in 2013 left them unable to play a preseason game in San Diego that year, a team official said.