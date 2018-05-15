FOX 5 Empire Of Cash Text-To-Win Sweepstakes Official Rules 

SPONSOR: KSWB, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: May 23, 2018 from 08:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. There are two methods of entering sweepstakes governed by these rules: Watch the FOX show, Empire between 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23rd for the code word. Then watch the FOX 5 News at Ten for the number (short code) to text the code word. All entrants entering by this method must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service. After entering, entrants will be sent a text message to confirm entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrants cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. Authorized Account Holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular providers records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular providers records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword, spelled correctly, shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsors opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. The deadline for text entries is 11:00 p.m. May 23. You can only text once to enter.

The alternative to entry by text message is to enter online by clicking the appropriate link at http://www.fox5sandiego.com/contests and completing and submitting the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including code word, name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Deadline for entry is 11:00 p.m. May 23. You may enter the contest once, either text or on line.

Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per day. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, delayed, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY: This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of San Diego, who are age 18 or older as of May 23, 2018, and who have not won any other prize from FOX 5 since April 23, 2018. Employees of other media companies (including television, cable and radio), Employees of Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees, immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION:

Two $500.00 American Express gift cards for a total of $1,000.00 to be used at any location American Express is accepted. One winner will receive both gift cards for a total of $1,000.00.

The winner will be selected by a random drawing from all entries (text and online) received, on May 24, 2018. The winner will be contacted by text message, phone or email, as applicable.

If Sponsor is unable to speak to the winner by phone within 24 hours of Sponsor’s initial attempt to contact the winner (including winner failure to return a phone call or text/email message from Sponsor), the originally selected winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above, are the responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

THE WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT FOX 5, 7191 ENGINEER ROAD, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111, MONDAY  FRIDAY, BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 5:00 P.M. (EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS). DEADLINE FOR PICKUP IS 30 DAYS FROM NOTIFICATION.

The Winner may be required to present valid government-issued identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: If for any reason, the text messaging and/or online-entry portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, in its sole discretion, Sponsor believes such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.