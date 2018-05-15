Firefighter pulls two dogs from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego firefighter ran into a burning home Tuesday to save two small dogs that were trapped inside.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in an older one-story wood home in the 3800 block of Gamma Street. When fire crews arrived, smoke was pouring out of the front and back of the home, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Salas said. The two people who live in the home were outside, but they told firefighters that two dogs were still inside.

A firefighter opened the front door and disappeared into the smoke-filled home. Less than a minute later, he ran outside with the two dogs in his arms.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to a home next door, Salas said. Two rooms in the home were damaged by fire and the entire home suffered smoke damage, he said.

No one was injured, but the home was not habitable, Salas said. The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.