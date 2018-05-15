Fire burns in canyon behind homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. - A motorhome and garage were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire that also damaged a home just off Highway 78 in Ramona, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 3:45 a.m. at a home on Via Taquita Way, a dirt road south of the highway just a little northeast of downtown Ramona, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

"Fire crews have achieved knockdown on the fire and one person has been displaced," Cal Fire San Diego officials tweeted just before 5 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed the motor home was destroyed, with only its frame left standing after flames tore through the rest of it and destroyed the tall overhang it was parked under.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to most of the large two-story home.

Cal Fire officials expected firefighters to remain at the scene until at least 7 a.m.