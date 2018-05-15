× Deadpool 2

Guardians of the Galaxy was so funny, and the second one was such a let down. Kingsman: The Secret Service was funny, and the second one was horrible. So the fact that Deadpool was so much fun, didn’t necessarily give me high hopes for this sequel. Especially after we heard about the original director dropping out, and Ryan Reynolds taking more creative control over the film (including being one of the three screenwriters). And since we all remember Green Lantern, it made sense to be worried. Luckily, this movie was terrific. In fact, a strong argument could be made that it’s better than the first.

I thought it was lazy writing to have similar opening credit sequences that made fun of the producers, cast, etc. But after a line about the person who killed the dog in John Wick, and realizing there’s very little of this script that’s lazy writing (even a terrific joke about the very topic of “lazy writing”), you get laughs right from the get-go.

This story has a bit more of a plot, with Wade Wilson (Reynolds) trying to save Russell (Julian Dennison, the New Zealand child actor who was so great in Hunt for the Wilderpeople). He’s an angry mutant shooting fire out of his hands, trying to burn down the home where an evil doctor is doing experiments on him and other mutants. The scenes with Russell and Wade going to prison are made funnier by his various lines. He thinks he can attack the biggest person in prison to gain respect, or that a shiv he made out of a toothbrush can help him. You can guess where those scenes will go, but it’s still humorous.

A time-traveling soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin, who was just the villain in Avengers: Infinity Wars) is trying to kill him in order to save the future. Wade wants to stop Cable, and he places an ad to assemble a group of rag-tag superheroes called “X-Force.” The commercials you’ve seen with this scene are hysterical, especially with the regular Joe that has no superpowers, he just saw the ad and decided to join. He has some great lines, but the best edition is Domino (Zazie Beetz), who claims her super-power is “luck.” Her sarcasm is a welcome addition, and I’m glad she got the most screen time out of them all.

There are so many great jokes in this film, and it seems they poke fun at everything — other superhero movies, Ryan Reynolds, Trump, racism, feminism, and so much more. It’s a surprisingly hip and fresh comedy. It also has a bit of heart and emotion, too.

I’ve always thought T.J. Miller was funny, and he’s terrific in these films. Yet in light of recent craziness (punching an Uber driver, calling in a bomb threat, being dropped from Silicon Valley), you won’t be seeing him in future installments of Deadpool; and perhaps not in anything but the stand-up stage. At least you’ll get to enjoy him here one last time.

Dopinder, the cab driver, is played by Karan Soni. He was a bit funnier in the first film (and in the amazing indie flick Safety Not Guaranteed), yet he does have a terrific closing scene.

Director David Leitch disappointed me with Atomic Blonde, but he does a great job directing this. The set pieces were well shot, and he handles all the visual gags perfectly.

The movie also has the best uses of Dolly Parton and Rupert Holmes (Pina colada song) tunes ever. And fans of ‘80s films will love how brilliantly “In Your Eyes” was used.

There are so many jokes flying at ya (and most of them landing), that you often miss the next joke because of how hard the audience is laughing.

I loved how they made fun of dubstep, and it had one of the funniest closing credits segments in years.

4 stars out of 5.