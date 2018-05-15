Coaster service resumes after deadly incident in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A train struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning in Encinitas, authorities said.

Few details of the accident were immediately available, but it happened sometime before 5:15 a.m. just south of E Street on the tracks between South Coast Highway and South Vulcan Avenue, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs and Deputy Marcus Levine said.

At least one pedestrian was confirmed to have died in the crash, Levine said.

In a series of tweets, officials from the North County Transit Department said the fatal collision would force the cancellation of most train services Tuesday morning, with southbound Coaster trains from Oceanside only able to reach Poinsettia Station in Carlsbad. Northbound trains from downtown San Diego were only able to reach the Solana Beach station.

“We are attempting to obtain (buses) to cover the (trips). However we recommend passengers make alternate arrangements,” NCTD officials said. “We apologize … for the inconvenience.”

Trains were cleared to resume activity around 8 a.m., but passengers should expect some delays.