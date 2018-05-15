× 2nd man arrested in double killing at park

SAN DIEGO – A second suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men at Mountain View Park earlier this month.

Charges were filed Tuesday against Elliot Williams, 28, for his alleged involvement in an attack on May 6. Police went to the park at 500 South 40th Street at about 1:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. They found Tony Jackson, 33, and Robert Brown, 37, both wounded. They died later at a local hospital.

Shannon Bryant as arrested in connection with the killings on May 11. He was arraigned on suspicion of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Williams, who was already in jail for another matter, was also identified as a suspect.