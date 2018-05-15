108 National Guard troops join Border Patrol agents in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - More than 100 National Guard troops are now officially backing up Border Patrol agents in El Centro as part of "Operation Guardian Support."

The 108 troops started training on May 9 and will take on non-enforcement support roles freeing up agents to do field work. They will fill communications specialists, camera operators, vehicle mechanics, intelligence analysts, administration clerks and range safety officers.

"The support of the National Guard will allow Border Patrol agents on detailed assignments to return to the field to focus their law enforcement efforts on securing the border by preventing terrorists and their weapons from entering the United States between official U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry," Border Patrol officials stated Tuesday.

In April, President Donald Trump called of the governors of southwestern states to send National Guardsmen to the U.S. - Mexico border to assist the Border Patrol.

California Governor Jerry Brown complied with the order with the exception that state troops would not enforce immigration laws or help to build the border wall.

Joshua Williams, with National Border Patrol Council, the union representing agents, said the troops are a welcome addition as the agency faces a serious staffing shortage.

According to Williams, the Border Patrol has over 21,000 agents nationwide and is running almost 2,000 agents short. The San Diego region is short 126 agents after a recent zero tolerance policy was issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.