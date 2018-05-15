1 dead, 3 injured in Orange County office explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. -- Crews evacuated a preschool Tuesday afternoon after an explosion killed one person and injured three in a nearby office building in Aliso Viejo , authorities said.

The explosion happened on the first floor of the two-story office building at 5 Mareblu said Orange County Fire Authority, KTLA reports.

A deputy with Orange County Sheriff's Department told KTLA the explosion was caused by a gas leak. He did not know the condition of the three injured people.

The explosion caused a fire in the office building, but it was quickly extinguished, authorities said. A bomb squad and a hazardous materials team were assessing damage and safety at the scene.

Roads were shut down in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway and La Paz Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. The agency advised the public to avoid the area.

ROAD CLOSURES: Due to a structure fire/explosion on Mareblu, there’s a full closure of eastbound Pacific Park to the Aliso Plaza and full closure Pacific Park westbound Moulton. Please take alternate routes. Stay tuned for more information. #alisoviejo pic.twitter.com/STWN0MVst4 — City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) May 15, 2018

Ongoing law enforcement activity in the area of Oso Parkway, Moulton Parkway, and La Paz Road. Roads are closed in the area. Please find a different route and stay away from the area. — OCSD - Aliso Viejo (@OCSDAlisoViejo) May 15, 2018

Sad update from @OCFA_PIO regarding possible explosion near intersection of Mareblu & Pacific Park. Road closures remain in effect. https://t.co/Lz3fRRIXJY — City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) May 15, 2018

