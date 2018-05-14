Voter resources for the June 5 California Primary

Posted 3:19 PM, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:22PM, May 14, 2018

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls on June 5 to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.

Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.

Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day:

  • May 21:  Voter registration deadline (for primary)
  • May 29: Vote-by-mail request deadline (primary)
  • June 5: California Primary Day!