Voter resources for the June 5 California Primary

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls on June 5 to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.
Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.
- CalMatters Guide to 2018 California Primary
- Check Your Registration Status
- Find Your Polling Place
- View Your Sample Ballot
- Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations
- Voter’s Edge – In-depth information about what’s on your ballot
- California Secretary of State Election and Voter Information
- San Diego County Registrar of Voters Election Information
Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day:
- May 21: Voter registration deadline (for primary)
- May 29: Vote-by-mail request deadline (primary)
- June 5: California Primary Day!