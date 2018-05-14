× ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane, dies

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Actress Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in “Superman,” has died at 69.

Kidder passed away from undisclosed causes at her home in Montana on Sunday. Her obituary was posted online Monday.

Kidder starred in “Superman” alongside Christopher Reeve in 1978. Her IMDB profile lists 137 acting credits.

Kidder had a public battle with bipolar disorder and became an advocate for mental health issues.