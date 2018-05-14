San Dieguito Academy prank locks out dozens of students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Dieguito Academy had a delayed start Monday due to a prank.

San Dieguito Academy staff arrived to campus Monday morning only to find all of the doors glued shut, a parent tells FOX 5. Someone had put glue in classroom door keyholes.

In video shared with FOX 5 by a freshman of the academy, multiple school officials were seen scrambling to get the doors unhinged to resume classes as scheduled.

A FOX 5 crew went to the campus two hours after the school's scheduled start time and students were still stuck outside.

San Dieguito Academy declined to comment on the incident.

The incident appeared to be a senior prank, which is usually done by students who seize an opportunity to pull off shenanigans ahead of graduation.